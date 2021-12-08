Burn ban rescinded in Catawba County

The countywide restrictions on open burning were removed on Wednesday due to recent rains and decreased fire danger, a news release from Catawba County announced.

The restrictions on open burning were first initiated on Nov. 30 following a large fire on Pilot Mountain near Winston-Salem that has consumed more than 1,000 acres, according to a previous HDR article. The mountain is part of a popular state park in Surry and Yadkin counties that is approximately 20 miles northwest of Winston-Salem.