Burn ban rescinded in Catawba County

The countywide restrictions on open burning were removed on Wednesday due to recent rains and decreased fire danger, a news release from Catawba County announced.
The restrictions on open burning were first initiated on Nov. 30 following a large fire on Pilot Mountain near Winston-Salem that has consumed more than 1,000 acres, according to a previous HDR article. The mountain is part of a popular state park in Surry and Yadkin counties that is approximately 20 miles northwest of Winston-Salem.
The decision is in line with the N.C. Forest Service’s decision to remove it’s restrictions on open burning for several counties.
