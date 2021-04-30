Burlington store to open in fall

A Burlington store will fill the storefront left vacant after A.C. Moore closed in Hickory.

A “coming soon” sign marks the new clothing and housewares store in the Hickory Ridge shopping center off Catawba Valley Boulevard. The new store is expected to open in the fall, a spokesperson for the company said. Burlington was formerly known as Burlington Coat Factory.

Crews were at work in the store Wednesday.

The retail space, next to Dick’s Sporting Goods, has been empty since A.C. Moore closed in early 2020.

The sign on the store indicates people interested in a job can reach out now.

“In addition to providing new job opportunities to the community, the new Burlington is excited to be able to offer great values to area residents on a wide assortment of brand name merchandise for the entire family and home,” the spokesperson said.

