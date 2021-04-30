 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Burlington store to open in fall
0 comments
alert top story

Burlington store to open in fall

{{featured_button_text}}
IMG_2295.JPG

A Burlington store is slated to replace A.C. Moore in Hickory.

 Virginia Annable, Hickory Daily Record

A Burlington store will fill the storefront left vacant after A.C. Moore closed in Hickory.

A “coming soon” sign marks the new clothing and housewares store in the Hickory Ridge shopping center off Catawba Valley Boulevard. The new store is expected to open in the fall, a spokesperson for the company said. Burlington was formerly known as Burlington Coat Factory.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Crews were at work in the store Wednesday.

The retail space, next to Dick’s Sporting Goods, has been empty since A.C. Moore closed in early 2020.

The sign on the store indicates people interested in a job can reach out now.

“In addition to providing new job opportunities to the community, the new Burlington is excited to be able to offer great values to area residents on a wide assortment of brand name merchandise for the entire family and home,” the spokesperson said.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: A new push for self-driving cars

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert