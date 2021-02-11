Burke Hospice receives grant from foundation

VALDESE — Burke Hospice & Palliative Care received a $2,000 grant from the Grace Episcopal Church Foundation to support the spiritual services offered to the patients and families enrolled in hospice care.
Hospice care extends beyond medical needs to include emotional and spiritual support to its patients and their loved ones. Spiritual support is traditionally provided through the chaplain services. The funds granted from the Grace Episcopal Church Foundation are being used to create spiritual tool kits for the Burke Hospice chaplains to utilize. The tool kits will equip the chaplains with items needed to support their hospice patients, regardless of their faith or spiritual beliefs.
The role of a hospice chaplain is to honor and support the spiritual needs of their patients during their end-of-life process, BHPC Support Services Coordinator Laura Roach said. A chaplain serves as an integral member of the hospice care team and meets patients where they are with their spiritual needs, beliefs and goals.
Roach said the funding from the Grace Episcopal Church Foundation helps ensure that all patients and families served by the organization have their spiritual needs met.
Items purchased with the funds include large-print Bibles, hand crosses, finger labyrinths, devotional books, poetry books, anointing oils, prayer books, prayer beads, prayer shawls, all sacred books of faith, communion kits, incense, grief support books and much more.
“Chaplains at Burke Hospice & Palliative Care offer spiritual support to patients and the families of all denominations, faith and spiritual beliefs and to those who are not invested in any spiritual views,” said BHPC Business Development Manager Kerri McFalls. “With this grant, our chaplains are able to extend their services and better educate those that they serve on how they can support our patients during their end-of-life journey. We are very grateful for the grant from the Grace Episcopal Church Foundation and the continued support from the rest of our local faith community.”