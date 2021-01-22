Burke Hospice offers virtual grief support

VALDESE — Grief is something nearly everyone will experience at some point in their lives. Many people feel sadness, anger, confused and alone.

Now, due to restrictions from COVID-19, those faced with loss are having to learn how to handle grief differently, and may feel isolated with their grief. Burke Hospice & Palliative is now offering a virtual grief support program — Walking Through Grief.

The nine-week program begins on Thursday, Feb. 4, and will conclude on Thursday, April 1. The virtual group will meet weekly at 5:30 p.m. In addition to the families served by Burke Hospice & Palliative Care, the support group also is open to anyone in the community, said Burke Hospice & Palliative Care Family Support Services Coordinator Michael Costner.

Costner, who will lead the weekly meetings, encourages anyone who is facing grief to participate, adding that the program is open to people of all spiritual beliefs and faiths. “Walking Through Grief is an opportunity to receive grief support safely while in the privacy of your own home,” Costner said.

Once the first nine-week program concludes in April, additional programs will be scheduled for the year. Costner hopes to add face-to-face meetings once COVID-19 becomes less of a threat to the community.

For more information on how to register for the program, call Costner at 828-879-1601 or email him directly at Michael.Costner@burkehospice.org.