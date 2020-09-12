 Skip to main content
Burke County virus totals altered
COVID-19

Burke County Public Health reported a lower COVID-19 case total Friday than what was reported Thursday.

The case total reported Friday was 2,154, while the total reported Thursday was 2,160.

The organization said the discrepancy came from a number of college students who used their Burke County home address to fill out paperwork to be tested, rather than using the address of where they are living to attend college. There were also two cases in which people used a Burke County P.O. box address instead of their physical address, which was outside the county.

“The numbers are different today (Friday), but we are trying to ensure that the most accurate numbers are given to the public,” Burke County Public Health said in a recent news release.

Burke County Public Health also reported another death Friday, bringing the total to 40. The person was in their 70s and hospitalized, but died from underlying medical conditions. Other totals reported by Burke County Public Health include eight hospitalizations and 1,875 recoveries.

Catawba County Public Health reported 18 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, for a total of 2,820. Of those, there are 10 hospitalizations, 2,546 recoveries and 49 deaths.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,454 new COVID-19 cases Saturday. The state total is now at 183,740, with 870 hospitalizations, 3,047 deaths and 156,652 recoveries.

The Caldwell County Health Department reported 14 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the total to 1,558. Of those, 24 patients are hospitalized, 953 people have recovered, and 25 have died.

Catawba County

18 new cases

2,820 total cases

10 patients hospitalized

49 total deaths

2,546 people recovered

Burke County

0 new cases

2,154 total cases

8 patients hospitalized

40 total deaths

1,875 people recovered

Caldwell County

14 new cases

1,558 total cases

24 patients hospitalized

25 total deaths

953 people recovered

Alexander County

41 new cases

450 total cases

7 patients hospitalized

3 total deaths

379 people recovered

North Carolina

1,454 new cases

183,740 total cases

870 patients hospitalized

3,047 total deaths

156,652 people recovered

Burke and Caldwell counties data is as of Friday. Alexander County data is as of Thursday.

