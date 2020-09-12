Burke County virus totals altered

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Burke County Public Health reported a lower COVID-19 case total Friday than what was reported Thursday.

The case total reported Friday was 2,154, while the total reported Thursday was 2,160.

The organization said the discrepancy came from a number of college students who used their Burke County home address to fill out paperwork to be tested, rather than using the address of where they are living to attend college. There were also two cases in which people used a Burke County P.O. box address instead of their physical address, which was outside the county.

“The numbers are different today (Friday), but we are trying to ensure that the most accurate numbers are given to the public,” Burke County Public Health said in a recent news release.

Burke County Public Health also reported another death Friday, bringing the total to 40. The person was in their 70s and hospitalized, but died from underlying medical conditions. Other totals reported by Burke County Public Health include eight hospitalizations and 1,875 recoveries.

Catawba County Public Health reported 18 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, for a total of 2,820. Of those, there are 10 hospitalizations, 2,546 recoveries and 49 deaths.