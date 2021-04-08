Burke County vaccine clinics open to region next week; make appointments now

The Burke County Health Department is looking to get the COVID-19 vaccine into arms. With that goal in mind, the health department is hosting two vaccine clinics open to residents across the region.
The health department has seen demand for the vaccine decrease over the last month, Burke County Public Information Officer Lisa Moore said. That’s why the health department is looking outside the county to fill the appointments for the mass vaccination clinics.
“It is taking longer to fill up our appointment slots, so that is why we were trying to spread the word inside and outside the county to make sure that we can fill up all of our time slots,” Moore said.
The two community clinics will be on April 15 and April 17 at Freedom High School. An appointment is required. To make one, call 828-358-4454 or visit www.chsbr.org/vaccine.
The April 15 clinic will offer the Moderna vaccine, and is open to anyone 18 and older. The April 17 clinic will offer the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to anyone 16 and older.
The clinics are a good opportunity for those outside Burke County who haven’t been able to get an appointment in their area, Moore said.
Vaccine appointments are becoming available through more providers each week, and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is being distributed more widely alongside the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine.
In Catawba County, there are 11 providers receiving the COVID-19 vaccine from the state, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
This week, Catawba County Public Health is scheduled to receive a shipment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine alongside its regular doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Public health is scheduled to get 1,200 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which will be used for special vaccine events, Public Health Community Engagement Specialist Emily Killian said.
Caldwell County has seven providers getting the vaccine from the state. The Caldwell County Health Department received 200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week on top of its base doses of other vaccines.
Four providers in Alexander County are receiving doses of the vaccine through the state, according to NCDHHS.
In Burke County, nine providers are getting the vaccine through the state, according to the NCDHHS. Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge received 100 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week.