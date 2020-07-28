Burke County launches new development website

MORGANTON — Burke Development Inc. (BDI) – the economic development organization for Burke County, recently launched a new website at www.burkedevinc.com .
The mission of the organization is to promote economic growth, innovation, and sustainability in Burke County in order to improve the standard of living and well-being of its citizens. According to Alan Wood, president and CEO of Burke Development Inc., “Having a top-notch website is not a luxury in economic development today, it is a requirement. I am very pleased with our site and the work done by Brand Acceleration and BDI staff.”
The website was created by Brand Acceleration, an award-winning, full-service marketing and public relations firm that works exclusively in the economic development industry.
"I’m so proud of what we created with the BDI team,'' said Colleen Walton, the Brand Acceleration marketing strategist who oversaw the project. “I think it’s going to serve as a powerful tool for BDI as they continue to grow Burke County.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.