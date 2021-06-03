Burke and Caldwell hospice organizations merge

VALDESE — Burke Hospice & Palliative Care and Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care officially integrated on May 1 to become one provider. The new group has been named Amorem.

“As Amorem, we will offer our communities more quality, more compassion and more support,” said Cathy Swanson, CEO of Amorem.

Swanson previously served as the CEO for Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care for more than 30 years.

“Amorem — which is Latin for the act of love — was chosen as the name for the organization because of its meaning,” Swanson said.

The decision to integrate the two providers was made by leadership at both Burke and Caldwell in October 2020. The separate board of directors from each organization approved the decision.

“The transition for our patients and their families will be seamless,” Swanson said. “Access to excellent care remains the top priority.”

Marc Carpenter, previous board chairman for the Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care Board of Directors, serves in the same role for Amorem’s Board of Directors. Dr. Gregory Jones, previous board chair for Burke Hospice & Palliative Care, has been appointed the vice chairman.