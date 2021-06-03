Burke and Caldwell hospice organizations merge

VALDESE — Burke Hospice & Palliative Care and Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care officially integrated on May 1 to become one provider. The new group has been named Amorem.
“As Amorem, we will offer our communities more quality, more compassion and more support,” said Cathy Swanson, CEO of Amorem.
Swanson previously served as the CEO for Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care for more than 30 years.
“Amorem — which is Latin for the act of love — was chosen as the name for the organization because of its meaning,” Swanson said.
The decision to integrate the two providers was made by leadership at both Burke and Caldwell in October 2020. The separate board of directors from each organization approved the decision.
“The transition for our patients and their families will be seamless,” Swanson said. “Access to excellent care remains the top priority.”
Marc Carpenter, previous board chairman for the Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care Board of Directors, serves in the same role for Amorem’s Board of Directors. Dr. Gregory Jones, previous board chair for Burke Hospice & Palliative Care, has been appointed the vice chairman.
“The vision for the collaborative partnership is to integrate two like-minded community-owned hospice and palliative medicine providers in order to have a greater impact on serious illness and end-of-life care in the communities served,” Swanson said.
Since the announcement of the intent to merge last fall, leadership from both organizations have partnered to develop an integration plan, which will take place over the next 12 to 18 months. Some departments have already begun the integration process, Swanson said.
Swanson said details on infrastructure are still in process but there are no plans to close any of the locations or have a reduction in force.
To make a hospice or palliative medicine referral, call the Burke office at 828-879-1601 or the Caldwell office at 828-754-0101.