Bunker Hill High School students almost stuck by pickup truck

Two teenage boys narrowly avoided getting struck when a Toyota pickup crashed into their broken-down Ford pickup.

No charges were filed in the accident because of potential limited visibility due to low lighting and foggy conditions, North Carolina State Highway Patrol Master Trooper Jeff Swagger said.

William Hinson, 16, and his brother Devon Hinson, 15, were leaving their home to get gas and head to Bunker Hill High School on the morning of March 18, said their mother, Alicia Hinson.

William was driving the Ford pickup. He said he backed out of the driveway onto Laney Road and the moment he put the truck into drive it shut off. The brothers said they got out of the truck and attempted to push it back into their driveway, but the steepness proved too much.

After failing to push the truck into the driveway, they attempted to push it into the ditch. William said he had turned the truck’s hazard lights on and the headlights and tail lights were on as well. The brothers heard a vehicle coming down the road.

William said he saw the headlights and remembered telling Devon to get out of the way, because he didn’t think they were going to stop.

A few seconds later, a red 2016 Toyota Tacoma crashed into William’s black 2000 Ford Ranger as the brothers darted in opposite directions. The Tacoma pushed the Ranger into the ditch on the northbound side of the road, and then continued forward into a neighboring field before coming to a stop. Devon said the crash sounded like a bomb going off.

Alicia Hinson watched the accident unfold on her phone through her Ring doorbell camera. She said she ran outside and thought her sons had been run over.

“My heart had hit the ground. I am still picking it up off the floor,” she said. “Thinking they had been hit — as a mom that is the worst thing to think about.”

When William and Devon realized the people in the Tacoma were not getting out, they rushed over and heard them yelling for help.

William grabbed a sledge hammer and broke out the back passenger side window. He said smoke came rolling out and the driver jumped out the window. Devon helped the female passenger out of the truck. Swagger said the 18-year-old driver was restrained by his seat belt.

William is still upset that his truck is totaled, but said he is thankful no one got hurt.

