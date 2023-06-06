Glenn A. Bumgarner, a Hickory businessman for nearly seven decades, died Sunday, June 4, at his residence. He was 91.

The Caldwell County native and his brother, Tommy, established Bumgarner Oil Co. in 1954. Glenn Bumgarner continued as owner of the company until his death.

The business remains family owned and operated.

A U.S. Army veteran, Glenn Bumgarner was a benefactor to many charities, including Shriners Hospitals for Children and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

The Rev. Andrew Rawls, senior pastor at Viewmont Baptist Church, said Bumgarner's faith in Christ was central to who he was. A longtime member of Viewmont Baptist, Bumgarner served as a deacon there and on various church committees.

Rawls said Bumgarner and his wife of 70 years, the late Janette Davis Bumgarner, were both very loving and humble people, always ready to give generously of their time and resources.

A celebration of Bumgarner's life will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, at Viewmont Baptist Church at 1246 Second St. NE, Hickory. Burial with military honors will follow in Oakwood Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from noon to 1:30 p.m. prior to services at the church.

Bass-Smith Funeral Home is serving the family.