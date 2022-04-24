Built on compassion: Sipe's Orchard Home saga continues

I was talking to Cecil Hollifield the other day when he said people might like to know that the Vernon Otto “V.O.” and Viola Sipe house on County Home Road was finally getting updated. I’ve always liked the 1937 stone house next to Sipe’s Orchard Home, and I, too, had wondered about it.

Cecil’s cabinetry business, Grayfield Cabinet Company, is handling the kitchen renovation. It’s a job close to Cecil’s heart. He was what many of us older Newton-Conover City Schools alumni used to refer to, with affection, as a “home boy,” meaning Cecil, who was born in Lenoir, lived at Sipe’s Orchard Home when he was a kid: 1954 to 1963 to be exact.

For those who aren’t familiar with Sipe’s, it was and continues to be a place where young people can live in a safe and nurturing environment. For decades, only boys lived at the home. Later, housing and programs for girls became available. Then a preschool and summer camp were added. The goal for all settings is to serve at-risk children and teens.

I asked Cecil if I could meet him at the house, have a look at it, and talk about its history. He obliged and a few mornings later, I went inside the 3,527-square-foot house for the first time.

I immediately met Stephanie Brown. She, her husband Jamie Brown who’s been CEO of Sipe’s Orchard Home for nine years, and their children will be moving into the house once the remodeling is complete. It will henceforth be known as the CEO’s Residence with Sipe’s Orchard Home retaining ownership.

V.O. Sipe (1896-1976) was especially good at two things: construction and compassion, especially for children. He owned a successful construction company. Cecil pointed out that V.O. built his own house at the same time that his company constructed a home for Dr. Glenn Rayner Frye and his wife Barbara Kathryn Aderholdt. According to www.theclio.com, “the building (at 539 North Center St.) is a two-story Colonial Revival-style home with an accompanying frame garage and is the only building in Hickory which utilizes locally mined slate stone.”

About that stone. I can’t say for certain that it was the same type used on V.O. and Viola’s house, but I do know the story about how V.O. came to be in possession of the stone he used on his own house. As stated, V.O. had a construction business, which built churches among other structures. According to Sonny Hallman, a man I’ll tell you more about in a moment, V.O.’s people were digging the foundation for a church in South Carolina when they hit stone, “a type of slate,” said Sonny. “So they loaded dump trucks and brought the stone to this property,” meaning the site on which V.O.’s house was to be built.

Sonny and another man, Dave Roever, were unexpected additions to the interview process on the morning I met with Cecil. They dropped in to see how the renovation work was going. Sonny explained that V.O. and Viola, who never had children of their own, brought two unrelated orphaned youngsters — a boy and a girl — into their home and raised them. They did not adopt them, but they treated them as their own. The boy was Robert Hallman; the girl, Martha Teeter.

Sonny’s father was Robert Hallman; Dave’s mother was Martha Teeter. Though no blood relationship exists, Sonny and Dave like to call themselves “cousins.”

Another interesting point: V.O.’s brother George (1899-1978) and his wife Verna E. Starnes Sipe (1897-1987), whom everyone called “Aunt Lizzie,” said Dave, also had no biological children. They adopted a boy named Jack and a girl named Pauline, who later married Charles Moretz.

Housing and loving two children weren’t enough for V.O. and Viola. They wanted to do more for kids in general, so in the early 1940s, V.O. told members of his church, Mt. Zion Lutheran on County Home Road, that he wanted to build a boys’ home. The church supported him, as did the members of a board that V.O. organized to oversee the home as a corporation. To the corporation, V.O. and Viola gave large tracts of land as well as the farm buildings, implements, vehicles and livestock on the land.

The aforementioned Dr. Frye, who was a member of the board, made the following statement as was recorded in the group’s minutes: “He said he had never in all his life witnessed or heard of anything like that which we have seen and heard here this evening. I cannot help but speak of this, and I thought of it all the while that Mr. Sipe was reading what he and Mrs. Sipe were turning over to the corporation for its use in promoting the aims and purposes of this organization. Mr. Sipe has gotten his property like all the rest of us have, by hard labor. And now much of it he is turning over to the organization for benevolent purposes. And all of this, in such an unassuming way, without any self-glorification, with little or no hope of reward in this life, we are compelled to stand in awe before this wonderful manifestation of God’s grace.”

Sipe’s Orchard Home began with one dormitory. The first boy was admitted in 1945.

Around 10 years later, Cecil came along. At that time, the home still had a large peach orchard on the property. There also was a dairy farm. “We sold milk,” said Cecil, who recalled getting up at 3:30 every morning to milk the cows.

A year or so after Cecil graduated from high school and moved out of Sipe’s Orchard Home, Sonny, a teenager then, was a school bus driver. His first stop was at Sipe’s where 40 to 45 boys boarded the vehicle. “The older ones kept the younger ones in line,” Sonny pointed out.

Along County Home Road were families with children, many of whom found joy in the instant gang of chums to be found at Sipe’s Orchard Home. Additionally, in the basement of the V.O. and Viola Sipe house was a shuffleboard court for indoor play. The court is still there and will no doubt be enjoyed by the soon-to-be-incoming Brown family.

All the kids, whether neighbors or residents, were important to the Sipes. One story goes that V.O. enjoyed fishing for bass in his various Catawba County ponds. Around his house, he grew particular trees that attracted particular caterpillars that made excellent bait. He paid neighbor boys as well as home boys 5 to 10 cents per bird they shot, thus reducing the chances of the precious worms being eaten.

Around 1990, the house went from being Sipe family property to Sipe’s Orchard Home’s house and land. V.O., through a trust, continues to financially support the home; Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, which was begun by V.O.’s father Titus Sipe; Lenoir-Rhyne University; and the house, which will soon be the beautifully renovated CEO’s Residence.

Now when you drive past the stone house on County Home Road, you might see a mother, father and children sitting on the wonderful slate porch or playing in the yard — a sight reminiscent of a family that put the well-being of children before all else.

