 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Building business reputation online is topic
0 Comments

Building business reputation online is topic

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center will offer a no-cost “How to Find Your Customers Using Social Media” webinar on Thursday, Jan. 27, from 6-7:30 p.m. The program will be in a webinar format, allowing participants to access the program from their computers or mobile devices.

Customers are the key to building a successful business and your online reputation is crucial for finding customers. This webinar focuses on building your online reputation and using online tools to find potential customers. Participants will learn which SEO keywords their competitors are using and how to find, motivate, and keep customers coming back. The program will also cover the variety of free market research tools that can provide critical information for a business.

There is no charge to attend this webinar, but pre-registration is required. To register or for more information contact the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117 or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register online.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Elephant seal gives big hug to wildlife photographer in South America

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert