Building business reputation online is topic

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center will offer a no-cost “How to Find Your Customers Using Social Media” webinar on Thursday, Jan. 27, from 6-7:30 p.m. The program will be in a webinar format, allowing participants to access the program from their computers or mobile devices.

Customers are the key to building a successful business and your online reputation is crucial for finding customers. This webinar focuses on building your online reputation and using online tools to find potential customers. Participants will learn which SEO keywords their competitors are using and how to find, motivate, and keep customers coming back. The program will also cover the variety of free market research tools that can provide critical information for a business.

There is no charge to attend this webinar, but pre-registration is required. To register or for more information contact the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117 or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register online.