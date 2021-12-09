Brush and Palette Guild exhibiting work

HIDDENITE — The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center Lucas Mansion Gallery welcomes back the Brush and Palette Guild for another gallery exhibit. Brush and Palette is an organized club based out of the Cedar Rock Country Club in Lenoir with artist members from Caldwell and surrounding counties all dedicated to promoting visual arts.

The public is invited to view this art exhibit by guild members who use every artistic medium from oil and watercolors to ceramics, collages, and fabric paintings. This free exhibit is now on display through January 2022 on the second floor gallery of the Lucas Mansion at 316 Hiddenite Church Road, Hiddenite.

The gallery is free and open to the public weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Holiday closings are Christmas Eve through Dec. 26 and New Year’s Day.

For more information about the Hiddenite Center, call 828-632-6966, or email info@hiddenitearts.org, or visit hiddenitearts.org.