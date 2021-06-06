'Brunch of Their Own:' Drag brunch to benefit local organizations

Hickory resident David Zealy says he is planning the area’s first ever drag brunch event.

A drag brunch is a type of drag show, where performers do a variety of acts including dance routines, lip syncing, comedy and more. Zealy’s drag brunch is being produced by Cardboard Castle Productions, a local production team led by Zealy and Bryce Carey.

“We want to put together events that will bring LGBTQ+ artistry into rural areas — mainstream culture in general — in non-threatening ways and in ways that will help raise money for causes that are important,” explained Zealy.

He added that a portion of the money from ticket sales will benefit the Women’s Resource Center of Hickory and Olive Branch Ministry.

“I felt like these two organizations would be great benefactors of the drag brunch based on their value to our community,” Zealy said. “We want this event to be a fun drag performance that raises money for these causes, while also benefiting local businesses.”

The drag brunch will be held at L.P. Frans Stadium on Saturday, July 10 with seatings at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 per person and includes one adult beverage, brunch, and the drag show. The shows for each seating will begin at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.