'Brunch of Their Own:' Drag brunch to benefit local organizations

Hickory resident David Zealy says he is planning the area’s first ever drag brunch event.
A drag brunch is a type of drag show, where performers do a variety of acts including dance routines, lip syncing, comedy and more. Zealy’s drag brunch is being produced by Cardboard Castle Productions, a local production team led by Zealy and Bryce Carey.
“We want to put together events that will bring LGBTQ+ artistry into rural areas — mainstream culture in general — in non-threatening ways and in ways that will help raise money for causes that are important,” explained Zealy.
He added that a portion of the money from ticket sales will benefit the Women’s Resource Center of Hickory and Olive Branch Ministry.
“I felt like these two organizations would be great benefactors of the drag brunch based on their value to our community,” Zealy said. “We want this event to be a fun drag performance that raises money for these causes, while also benefiting local businesses.”
The drag brunch will be held at L.P. Frans Stadium on Saturday, July 10 with seatings at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 per person and includes one adult beverage, brunch, and the drag show. The shows for each seating will begin at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
“The instruction to the performers is that the drag brunch is a family-friendly show,” Zealy explained. “We try to produce events where people can bring their kids if that is something they want to expose them to. It’s kind of like when families attend Pride events; they just want their kids to know that gay people exist in our world and they aren’t scary or anything. It’s the same idea with the drag brunch.”
Zealy added that there are 200 tickets available for each seating. The theme of the drag show will be based on the 1992 film, “A League of Their Own,” based on an all-women’s baseball team. “My hope is that we will be able to sell this event out and have it be a real celebration,” Zealy said.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.thecardboardcastle.eventbrite.com.
Emily Willis is a general assignment and education reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.