Broyhill family property to become state forest in Caldwell County

About 400 acres in Caldwell County will become a new state forest.

The land, near the Yadkin Valley area of Caldwell County, was previously owned by the Broyhill family, which founded Broyhill Furniture. The forest has been used for timber for over 100 years, North Carolina Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said in a news release.

This year, the property will become Broyhill State Forest, to be conserved and used for light recreation and forest management demonstrations.

In February, the Broyhill Foundation sold the property to The Conservation Fund for about $1 million, according to real estate records. The Conservation Fund, a national environmental nonprofit, plans to transfer the land to the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to create the state forest, a release from the nonprofit said.

The Broyhill family decided to sell the land to keep it protected and preserve the legacy of furniture in the area, the release said.

“The Broyhills trace their roots to the working forests in the Grandin community on Kings Creek where the property is located,” the release said. “Western North Carolina’s high-quality forests, especially hardwoods, were a large reason the furniture industry was such a driving force for the state’s economy.”

The creation of the state forest is expected to help protect water quality in the area, as the Yadkin River and the W. Kerr Scott Dam and Reservoir in Wilkesboro are downstream of the property, the release said.

The state forest will also allow for public recreation access in the area. The North Carolina Forest Service will manage the land and focus on protecting trees and wildlife habitats that are at risk, State Forester David Lane said in the release.

“Low-impact, dispersed recreation will be emphasized, and opportunities for teaching and demonstrating forest management practices will be primary objectives for this forest,” Lane said.

Funding for the forest will come from Fred and Alice Stanback and the North Carolina Land and Water Fund, the release said.

The Conservation Fund plans to transfer the forest to the state this year.

“This new state forest will be such a strong outcome for the Broyhill family who stewarded this land, and for the community moving forward,” Bill Holman, North Carolina state director at The Conservation Fund, said in the release. “High-quality forestland like this can support both our local economies and our larger fight against climate change.”