TAYLORSVILLE — Levi and Annie Teague are drawing lots of attention from music lovers. This hard-working duo has an extraordinary resume for such young people. Studying at Studio3 Music School in Taylorsville for years, they are now furthering their studies at the Annie Moses Conservatory in Tennessee.

Levi Teague, age 15, was the principal violin in the Western Piedmont Youth Orchestra and a member of the String Quartet. He has been twice awarded concertmaster of the All Catawba Valley Middle School Honors Orchestra and the Southeast Honors String Festival. In addition to dazzling audiences with the violin at churches, weddings and concerts, Levi is an accomplished pianist and has received many awards in competitions like the North Carolina Federation of Music Clubs for performances in both violin and piano.

Annie Teague, 12 years old, knows her way around a guitar, playing classical, electric, and rhythm guitar and delighting audiences. She also excels at the piano, voice and music composition and won superior ratings in many competitions and festivals. This past year, Annie was selected to perform her original composition on stage at Packard Playhouse in Tennessee.

Levi and Annie, who are brother and sister, enjoy performing with the Studio3 Fiddle Club, Studio3 Musical Theater performances, and singing with the Studio3 Youth Chorus.