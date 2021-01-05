Brookford's Train Town to hold its final run

BROOKFORD — The Carolina Southern Division will host the "Final Run at Brookford" open house in Room 107 of the Brookford Community Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9. The Community Center is at 107 South Center St., Hickory.

COVID-19 protocols will be observed, so participants should bring masks.

After Saturday's event, the layout will be permanently closed at that location. The Carolina Southern Division is coordinating with a local museum for a potential move to a new location. More details will be released after arrangements have been completed.

Wade's Train Town layout began life as a simple "off-the-shelf" train set that Wade W. Warren's family gave him as a Christmas gift in the early 1980s. The train gave him the inspiration to build a town and a community within.

The 12-by-22-foot layout currently fills the former third-grade classroom in the old Brookford School, now the Brookford Community Center. Warren spent more than 10 years building his dream town.

Wade's Train Town has entertained more than 6,000 visitors since its grand reopening in 2006.

The Carolina Southern is a division of the National Model Railroad Association.

On the Web: www.carolinasouthern.org