Broadway actor with Hickory roots hopes performance opens doors for artists with disabilities

From Hickory Community Theatre to the lights of Broadway, actor Gregg Mozgala has an impressive resume of performances under his belt. His most recent role is in the Manhattan Theatre Club’s production of Martyna Majok’s Pulitzer Prize winning play, “Cost of Living.”

Gregg’s family moved to Hickory during his first year of high school. He lived in Hickory until moving to New York City after spending his senior year at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts.

The Hickory Community Theatre was one of the first connections he made in Catawba County, and Gregg spoke fondly of the area. He asked that a warm hello be extended to the community.

Currently, Gregg is one of the lead actors in the play that runs through Nov. 6 on Broadway at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

“Cost of Living” opened earlier this month, and the audience response has been incredible, Gregg said. He added that it was one of the greatest pleasant surprises of his life when the cast received a standing ovation at the first preview.

When he was cast for the Broadway production, Gregg said he kept his excitement in check until he actually stepped into the rehearsal room. “As an actor, it’s like the World Series or Super Bowl,” he said, referring to landing a role on Broadway.

His mother, Pam Mozgala, was delighted and described herself as “oozing with pride.”

Pam said when he called to share the news, Gregg told her, “It only took me 24 years.”

Gregg keeps it all in perspective. “I get paid to play make-believe. I do it well, and at a high level,” Mozgala said. “But I am not a doctor or a scientist looking for the cure to cancer. I believe in art’s ability to change lives and culture, and I take that responsibility seriously, but I also realize I’m a person in the daily struggle for their lives just like everyone else.”

Gregg was born with mild cerebral palsy, and acting is an uphill struggle for anyone with a disability, Pam said. Gregg has worked hard for this achievement, she said.

She compares her son to Morgan Freeman, whose breakout role was in “Driving Miss Daisy,” when the renowned actor was in his 40s. “Cost of Living” is Gregg’s “Driving Miss Daisy,” she said.

The actor has performed in a number of productions, but has largely been cast as characters with disabilities. Pam said she believes his work today will start to melt away biases in the theater world. “I think young kids all across the county might find this play, and find there’s a part they can play,” Gregg said. “There’s a play for them in this field.”

In his experience, Gregg said, “Artistry has always driven progress, and this show is no exception. I think the hypervisibility of Broadway can hopefully only help that.”