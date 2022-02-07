 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Brinks armored vehicle slides off of I-40 exit ramp in Hickory on Monday
A Brinks armored vehicle ended up in the grass at the 123 Exit ramp off of Interstate 40 eastbound in Hickory on Monday morning. The ramp connects I-40 to U.S. 321.

The driver told police she hit some ice and then slid off the road, Capt. Philip Demas with the Hickory Police Department said.

The driver suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital. No other vehicles were involved in the accident

Demas said the truck was picked up by another Brinks driver. Hickory officers stayed with the vehicle until the driver arrived.

Catawba County EMS and Hickory Fire responded to the scene with the Hickory Police Department.

