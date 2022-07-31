Bringing Georgia comfort food to North Carolina; Hickory mother starts her own catering business after losing her job due to the pandemic

A single mother of two in Hickory lost her fundraising job during the pandemic, ultimately leading her to start her own catering business,

It wasn’t until Lee Bogle got married that she said she began to relish cooking. Bogle grew up in Georgia with a family who loved to entertain. She brought this family custom to her own family when she moved to North Carolina.

When Bogle was planning her oldest son’s christening luncheon, she couldn’t find any of the Georgia staple dishes she desired anywhere in town. Her list included ham biscuits, cheese straws, tomato aspic and caramel cake.

She said she immediately thought of her mother’s “Steel Magnolias-type-tribe” of women who could make dishes for any occasion.

When the christening weekend came, Bogle’s parents arrived with her favorite Southern dishes and a pile of her mother’s Junior League cookbooks.

That is when the idea for the catering business, Southern Sideboard, was born. Bogle started to make Southern dishes on her own and selling them at pop-up shops. She said she never had any intention of quitting her fundraising job.

After a string of personal setbacks, including the death of her children’s father, Bogle lost her job. She was left to come up with a way to generate income and support her two boys on her own.

Her first step toward full-time catering was cooking at the Hickory Sandwich Shop, which offers commercial kitchen space to entrepreneurs.

As her business grew, Bogle realized she needed a space of her own to prepare her tater tot breakfast casserole, lean and green zucchini pizza casserole, and spinach and ricotta stuffed shells.

The meals come in individual and family style portions, and customers can preorder their meals as well as stop by to pick up an individual plate. Bogle also offers a meals-in-a-cooler service for people departing on vacation. The meals come pre-made and packed in a Southern Sideboard cooler.

Last week was Christmas in July at Southern Sideboard, and Bogle offered samples of her cheese straws, madeleines, pecan sandies and bourbon balls.

Bogle said she wants people to start thinking of how they can use Southern Sideboard for their holiday gatherings.

Bogle said her Georgia roots taught her that “if it isn’t moving, it should be monogrammed, that cheese straws should be on the menu at every party, and that pearls are always a good idea.”

Most important, Bogle said she believes that traditions are what bring generations together and she tries to keep those traditions alive through her business.

Reach Southern Sideboard at 828-228-5807.