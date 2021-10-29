Bringing coffee home: 2 Waterbean locations to open in Hickory

Tony Vo moved to the U.S. at 8. He came alone, sent by his parents in Vietnam to live with his grandparents in Hickory.

His wife, Annie Lam, believes that difficult decision by his parents is why Vo is so motivated to succeed — to achieve the American Dream.

Waterbean Coffee is the result. Vo opened the first location of his coffee shop in Cornelius in 2013. Since then, he’s opened six more locations in North Carolina and one in Vietnam.

Now, Vo has brought Waterbean Coffee to Hickory, the town both he and Lam grew up in.

“We want to get back into the community,” Vo said. “We saw Hickory is not developing as fast as other places. We see growth, but we wanted to bring more into the community.”

Vo plans to open two locations. The first is at 1839 N Center St., which opened in October. The second will be on Startown Road, but will likely open late this year or early next, he said.

The shop is centered around quality coffee, Vo said.