Bringing coffee home: 2 Waterbean locations to open in Hickory

Tony Vo moved to the U.S. at 8. He came alone, sent by his parents in Vietnam to live with his grandparents in Hickory.
His wife, Annie Lam, believes that difficult decision by his parents is why Vo is so motivated to succeed — to achieve the American Dream.
Waterbean Coffee is the result. Vo opened the first location of his coffee shop in Cornelius in 2013. Since then, he’s opened six more locations in North Carolina and one in Vietnam.
Now, Vo has brought Waterbean Coffee to Hickory, the town both he and Lam grew up in.
“We want to get back into the community,” Vo said. “We saw Hickory is not developing as fast as other places. We see growth, but we wanted to bring more into the community.”
Vo plans to open two locations. The first is at 1839 N Center St., which opened in October. The second will be on Startown Road, but will likely open late this year or early next, he said.
The shop is centered around quality coffee, Vo said.
There are different options, all roasted by Waterbean in Cornelius. Vo aims to use the best ingredients, the best machines and the best water — a crucial component of coffee, hence the name Waterbean. Vo even owns his own coffee farm in Vietnam and is working to bring Vietnamese coffee to North Carolina.
Lam and Vo debated opening a Hickory location for several years.
They already owned a building on North Center Street. Vo considered opening a location there in 2016 but at the time Vo didn’t have enough experience to make the space work. Now, with so many locations open, Vo is able to see the potential for the building, which is a former house.
Since June, work has been underway. The interior was almost entirely ripped out, making way for vaulted ceilings, crisp white walls and black exposed ductwork — a modern update for the building. A brick chimney still remains, painted gray to match an accent wall behind the white granite counter where the coffee is made.
A mural of coffee beans adds a splash of color to the shop. Lam envisions people stopping for a photo in front of the vibrant wall.
Vo hopes Waterbean will be a welcome addition to Hickory.
“We wanted to do something different here. … Something other than chains,” Vo said.
The second Hickory Waterbean location will be at 1995 Startown Road, Vo said. He’s partnering with his friend Binh Dang to run the location, which will match the feel of their Vietnamese location. It will have large windows, colorful décor and plants inside, Lam said.
“It’ll be refreshing, something new, for the community,” Lam said.
Boosting the Hickory area is what drives Vo in opening his latest locations. He’s also looking forward to getting to know Hickory customers.
“Coffee shop customers are really like family,” he said. “You see them every day, you get to know them, you get to know their order.”
For more information, visit www.waterbean.coffee.