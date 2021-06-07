 Skip to main content
Bright Future Concerts return to downtown Newton

NEWTON — The Downtown Newton Development Association will resume its series of Bright Future Concerts beginning Saturday, June 19.

Bright Future Concerts will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Frank & Sue Jones Amphitheatre, which is in downtown Newton on Main Avenue across from the 1924 Courthouse.

The June 19 concert will feature Darrell Harwood. 

In addition to Harwood’s performance, other activities for the whole family include a kid zone with an inflatable obstacle course, food trucks, and a beer garden provided by Community Brewing Ventures. Bright Future Concerts encourage visitors to experience the shopping and dining opportunities in downtown Newton.

