Bright Beginnings event helps area students

HICKORY — The YMCA of Catawba Valley hosted its fifth annual Bright Beginnings event at Target on Aug. 10. Children from surrounding schools were able to shop for school-related items at no cost during the event.

More than 48 students from all three Catawba County school districts, along with their parents, were invited to enjoy a $150 shopping trip that awarded them a backpack, school supplies, new clothes and shoes, and also dinner.

As the first day of school approaches, YMCA president Nat Auten says it’s important for the community to rally around the kids. Every child deserves to reach his/her full potential, Auten said.

“I think it’s a part of our work to help start kids with the supplies they need. We can’t help close the achievement gap if kids don’t have the supplies."

Piedmont Natural Gas provided the funding for the Target shopping trip. McDonalds-Link Family restaurants supplied dinner and Arby's supplied another dinner voucher for the children and their families.

More than 40 YMCA volunteers came out for the event to help guide the students and their families around the store and help them shop.