BETHLEHEM — Brian Heath, long-time leader of Pack and Troop 275 in Bethlehem, and active member of Corinth Reformed Church, was recently awarded the God and Service Award. Heath received the adult award from the Boy Scouts of America based on his work with the scouting religious awards program, scout troops in Bethlehem, and support of volunteer programs at his church.

Presenter Steve Shealy said that the scouting religious awards program is based on the 12th point of the Scout Law, “a Scout is reverent,” and the Scout Oath that states “I will do my duty to GOD and my country.” Within the scouting program, there are several levels of religious awards in the faith community that a young person may earn in the program. Heath has led youth of Pack 275 and Troop 275 in earning approximately 250 individual awards over the course of his involvement in Scouting.

Nomination for the award shows that the individual has gone above and beyond the norm in their faith journey. Heath’s pastors at Corinth Reformed Church of Christ have recognized his activity in Sunday school, in the men’s Bible study group, the Hope Garden which grows and distributes fresh vegetables to the needy, and homeless ministry. The leaders of Pack and Troop 275 have gratefully noticed his work with the youth religious awards, as well as his willingness to help with service projects, camping and other outings, and handling troop finances, etc.

Troop and scouting officials have all agreed that Heath is highly deserving of the God and Service Award.

Heath, his wife Melody, and three children live on Chigger Ridge Road in Bethlehem.