Breast cancer survivor Jackie Brown: I'm an advocate for regular mammograms

Jackie Brown describes the day she was diagnosed with breast cancer as scary.

“I went in for a routine mammogram in September 2014. I was always diligent about getting those done, because my grandmother had breast cancer,” she said.

To Brown, the mammogram was the same as others she’d had in the past. “It was routine; no big deal. But I had to sit and wait forever. I was like, ‘Chop-chop, I’ve got things to do,” she laughed. It never crossed her mind that something could be wrong.

“Finally, the nurse came in and said the doctor needed to talk to me. I was like, ‘Sure.’ I was just clueless,” she said. Her doctor told her that they noticed some dense mass with the mammogram that needed a closer look. This led to a breast cancer diagnosis.

“We had just recently lost my mom to cancer, so my family was already reeling from that loss,” Brown said. “I remember calling my brother immediately to tell him, and he asked what I wanted to do … and I had no idea what I wanted to do.”