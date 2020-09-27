Breast cancer survivor Jackie Brown: I'm an advocate for regular mammograms

Jackie Brown describes the day she was diagnosed with breast cancer as scary.
“I went in for a routine mammogram in September 2014. I was always diligent about getting those done, because my grandmother had breast cancer,” she said.
To Brown, the mammogram was the same as others she’d had in the past. “It was routine; no big deal. But I had to sit and wait forever. I was like, ‘Chop-chop, I’ve got things to do,” she laughed. It never crossed her mind that something could be wrong.
“Finally, the nurse came in and said the doctor needed to talk to me. I was like, ‘Sure.’ I was just clueless,” she said. Her doctor told her that they noticed some dense mass with the mammogram that needed a closer look. This led to a breast cancer diagnosis.
“We had just recently lost my mom to cancer, so my family was already reeling from that loss,” Brown said. “I remember calling my brother immediately to tell him, and he asked what I wanted to do … and I had no idea what I wanted to do.”
Brown said her support system consisted of family, friends and young adults residing at Sipe's Orchard Home. “At the time, I lived at Sipe’s Orchard Home in the Transitional Living Program. I had developed that program, and I moved in with the kids,” she said. “It was a learning experience for them because they went through this process with me.”
Brown didn’t expect the outpouring of support she received from the residents. “They were very doting children,” she laughed. “They come in there with all of these personal issues — but when you’re sick, they are the most loving human beings on the planet.”
In the weeks after her diagnosis, Brown processed the news with her family. She was also faced with making a decision about treatments. “My mom had to do chemotherapy, and it was horrible to watch her become somebody she wasn’t,” she said. “The image of that was hard for our family. We didn’t want to go through that again.”
Not wanting to prolong the process, Brown opted to have a mastectomy. “I just wanted to get rid of it,” she said. “I have a son, and I didn’t want him to watch another loved one go through what my mom went through.”
After being diagnosed with breast cancer in September 2014, Brown was declared cancer-free by December of the same year. “I was very fortunate,” she said. “And I’m a huge advocate for regular mammograms.”
Filling an advocacy role, Brown began working in 2019 with Catawba County Public Health's Lay Breast Health Advisor section. “This was a grant-funded program where I would help with speaking engagements in the community to talk about breast health,” she said. “This was an effort to bring more awareness to the community about being proactive when it comes to breast health.”
Although Brown no longer works with the Lay Breast Health Advisor, she says she would jump at the chance to be a community advocate for breast health again. “It still worries me that people don’t know about the information and resources we have for proactive care,” she said. “Informing and caring for our community is just too important to ignore.”
Emily Willis is a general assignment and education reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.
