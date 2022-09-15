Bras Because fundraiser event returns in October

HICKORY — Frye Regional Cancer Center announced that the annual Bras Because fundraiser event is back. This year, the night of fun, music and fundraising will be held at Moretz Mills in Hickory on Friday, Oct. 21, at 6:30 p.m. Individuals, businesses and organizations in the community are invited to decorate bras and attend the event.

The bra decoration competition is the star of the event. The entry fee to decorate a bra is $25, and participants are encouraged to get creative and make one-of-a-kind masterpieces. The judges are looking for meaningful, fun and memorable bras for the event.

“This event is a great opportunity for our employees, auxiliary members and the community to come together and support our friends and neighbors who are fighting cancer,” said Amanda Benfield, BSN, RN, OCN, director of oncology services at Frye Regional and chair of the Bras Because Committee.

“The money we raise can be used to help any patient with any kind of cancer who needs financial assistance, and it can cover a variety of expenses from medication to transportation, etc.”

The decorated bras can be submitted on Thursday, Oct. 13 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Heart Tower lobby at Frye Regional Medical Center. Everyone is invited to vote for their favorite design at the sneak peek event, which runs from Monday, Oct. 17 to Thursday, Oct. 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Voting is also open to the public on Tuesday, Oct. 18 and Wednesday, Oct. 19 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The decorated bras will be showcased at the event on Oct. 21, and the winners for categories such as “best in show” and “people’s choice” will be announced that night as well. There will also be a raffle for all attendees to enter. To attend the event, tickets can be purchased for $65 in advance and $75 at the door. The ticket price includes appetizers, one complimentary drink and a raffle ticket. The dress code is semi-formal.

Groups also have the opportunity to reserve a table for $500. This includes eight tickets and the sponsorship will be recognized in the event program.

“We are extremely honored to hold this event again,” Benfield said. “The funds raised play an essential part in removing barriers to treatment, therefore making our communities healthier.”

For more information, to enter the competition, purchase tickets or reserve a table, contact Tanya Smyre at 828-315-3799 or tanya.smyre@lifepointhealth.net.