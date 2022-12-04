Brain health to be focus of program at library

NEWTON — Community groups from across the county are encouraging people to explore the mind-body connection at a discussion on brain health as part of our physical health on Tuesday, Dec. 6, from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Catawba County Library in Newton.

Navigating life with a mental health condition can be tough, and the isolation, blame and secrecy that is often driven by stigma can create huge challenges to reaching out, getting needed support and living well. The purpose of this event is to correct misinformation and contradict negative attitudes and beliefs around brain health.

"The lifetime chances of having heart disease, a broken bone, and a behavioral health diagnosis are very similar. There is no stigma associated with heart attacks and fractures. Let's talk about that,” said The Cognitive Connection’s Dr. Thomas Meek.

The Mind-Body Connection: Brain Health is Physical Health discussion will be led by Meek, who will speak about the biology of the brain. Kintegra Health will also have a speaker sharing information about mental health from a youth perspective.

Participating community partners are The Cognitive Connection, Catawba Valley Behavioral Healthcare, LiveWell Catawba, Catawba Valley Community College and Kintegra Health.