Boy Scouts Troop 1, Elks retire US flags

Boy Scouts Troop 1 of Hickory performed a U.S. flag retirement ceremony recently with the support of the Hickory Elks Lodge 1654.

Elks Lodge members, friends and the Hickory Fire Department provided flags that were no longer fit to fly.

Boy Scouts Troop 1 is led by Scoutmaster Brad Lasecki. The young men learned about patriotism, honor and tradition as they properly retired old and distressed flags. Members of the lodge and guests were invited to participate in the tradition of cutting the flag in the proper way before burning it.

The Elks Lodge consists of many committees, including Americanism and Youth. This event allowed an opportunity to combine both committees to support youth and also promote an understanding of the nation’s traditions.

Lodge member Cary Bowman opened the ceremony with remarks before handing over the event to Eagle Scout Dylan Lasecki as the master of ceremonies. After many flags were properly retired, Americanism Chairperson Tracy Hentschel closed the event by thanking the Boy Scouts, the Hickory Fire Department, guests and lodge members for attending.

Future flag retirement events are already being discussed and, hopefully, this will turn into an annual event.