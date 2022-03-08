Bottoms up in downtown: Hickory social district to open next week

Visitors to downtown Hickory will be able to enjoy alcoholic drinks out in public starting next week.

The city announced on Tuesday that March 15 will be the first day for the Hickory Downtown Social District.

People drinking in the district must abide by certain rules.

Only drinks purchased by businesses within or adjacent to the district are allowed.

These drinks must be consumed from special cups inscribed with the name of the business, the logo of the social district and a message about drinking responsibly.

The district itself is limited to a specific area of downtown. The city has posted signs marking the district boundaries. No drinking will be allowed in Lowes Foods City Park.

Drinks purchased at one business may not be taken into another business that also sells alcohol. However, owners of businesses that do not sell alcohol can allow people to bring drinks into their shops.

The city’s Office of Business Development will provide window stickers for businesses to denote whether or not they will allow alcohol.

The Hickory City Council voted to create its social district last November. Cities and counties received the authority to establish social districts from a law passed last year.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

