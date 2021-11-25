Booster doses available for anyone 18 and older

HICKORY — Vaccination providers in Catawba County are now administering booster doses of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines to all adults age 18 and older to help strengthen and extend protections against COVID-19.

Individuals who received the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine can get the booster six months after receiving the second shot. Individuals who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can get their booster two months after the initial shot.

“Booster doses can be particularly helpful, given that we are now in the colder months of the year, when respiratory illnesses tend to have more spread,” said Catawba County Public Health Director Jennifer McCracken. “That is why we recommend eligible individuals get their boosters now, as these doses can afford individuals more protection during these cold months. This is especially important for people over age 50 or who have underlying medical conditions that could put them at increased risk of serious complications from COVID-19.”

Additionally, fully vaccinated people who received their first COVID-19 vaccine outside of the U.S. or in clinical trials with a brand not currently authorized in the U.S. can now receive a Pfizer booster shot when they are eligible.