Book walk offered in downtown Hickory

HICKORY — The Hickory Downtown Development Association, in partnership with Patrick Beaver Memorial Library, is hosting a Book Walk throughout downtown Hickory. The windows of downtown businesses will come to life now through Sept. 11, with pages from "My Many Colored Days," by Dr. Seuss.

Stroll around Hickory’s downtown to find the pages at these local businesses: Nailed it DIY, Craft Beer Cellars, Lou Lou’s Corner, Taste Full Beans, Carolina Crafted Candle Co., Life Doesn’t Succ, Hickory Heathy Hub, The Untamed Daisy Soap Co., Lindy’s Furniture, Lindy’s Outlet, Focus Newspaper, Muscle RX, Mint + Modern, Hickory Wine Shop, Artisan Soapery, and the Girl Scouts.

The Book Walk is sponsored by Jackson Creative and Focus Newspaper. For more information, visit the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/downtownhky.

The Hickory Downtown Development Association (HDDA) is a private, nonprofit 501(c)6, member organization with a volunteer board of directors representing a broad cross-section of property owners, business owners, and citizens-at-large.