Book readings, tai chi classes and call to artists

Author to read children’s books on Union Square
Author Joe Garrick will be reading from some of his books on Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. on the CommScope Stage on Union Square in Hickory. Books will be available for sale before and after the reading. Garrick will also be signing copies of his books. This event is free to the public and is scheduled to take place rain or shine.
Garrick is the author of “Whose Hoof Is That?,” “Billy the Dentist” and “The Best Bagel Book.” He grew up in Hickory and attended Appalachian State University. You can find Joe at https://www.facebook.com/joe.garrick.35.
Free tai chi classes to be held at library in January
Beginner’s tai chi classes will be held at the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library every Wednesday in January at 6 p.m. The classes will be led by Diane Christensen from the Highland Recreation Center. Tai chi is an ancient Chinese tradition that involves a series of movements performed in a slow, focused manner, accompanied by deep breathing to increase balance and flexibility. The classes will be held on Jan. 5, 12, 19 and 26. Each session is limited to 45 people. Admission will be on a first-come basis.
For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public. Advanced registration is not required for this program.
Full Circle Arts asking for artists to submit to juried show
Artists in the area are invited to enter their art in a competition at Full Circle Arts titled: “It’s Music to My Eyes.” Full Circle Arts is looking for artists to show how music affects them in their art and their lives. Artists are asked to explain what inspired the work of art in two to three sentences.
Submissions can be dropped off at the gallery on Jan. 6 or Jan. 8. Entries should be hand-delivered to and picked up from 42-B Third St. NW in downtown Hickory. More information and registration forms are available at www.fullcirclearts.org or by calling 828-322-7545. The exhibition will be on display Jan. 20 to Feb. 19. Entries will be juried for acceptance and judged for prizes. An opening reception will be held Jan. 20 from 6-8 p.m.
An entry fee is required at time of delivery. Cash, check and credit cards are accepted. The registration fee is non-refundable. Submission fees are $10 for exhibiting members, $25 for associate and patron members and $35 for nonmembers. Participants are allowed to submit up to three entries.
Artists have a chance of winning $300 for first place, $200 for second place, $100 for third place or certificates for Honorable Mention and People’s Choice.
Hickory Public Library hosting community read
The Hickory Public Library is hosting a community read on Jan. 8 for the book “The Color Purple” by Alice Walker. This community read will take place at the Ridgeview Branch Library at 10 a.m. and the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library at 3 p.m. There will be a book discussion and a live performance of select scenes from the musical. Interact with the cast of the show and have a sneak peek at the Hickory Community Theater’s production of “The Color Purple.” The Hickory Community Theater’s shows will run from Jan. 21 through Feb. 5.
Books are available to check out at both libraries and digitally using Hoopla, Libby or Overdrive. For questions on how to access your digital library account, call the library. The program is free, but limited to 45 people on a first-come, first-served basis.
For more information, call 828-304-0500 or visit https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/. The Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. The Ridgeview Branch Library is at 706 First St. SW.