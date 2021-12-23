Book readings, tai chi classes and call to artists

Author to read children’s books on Union Square

Author Joe Garrick will be reading from some of his books on Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. on the CommScope Stage on Union Square in Hickory. Books will be available for sale before and after the reading. Garrick will also be signing copies of his books. This event is free to the public and is scheduled to take place rain or shine.

Garrick is the author of “Whose Hoof Is That?,” “Billy the Dentist” and “The Best Bagel Book.” He grew up in Hickory and attended Appalachian State University. You can find Joe at https://www.facebook.com/joe.garrick.35.

Free tai chi classes to be held at library in January

Beginner’s tai chi classes will be held at the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library every Wednesday in January at 6 p.m. The classes will be led by Diane Christensen from the Highland Recreation Center. Tai chi is an ancient Chinese tradition that involves a series of movements performed in a slow, focused manner, accompanied by deep breathing to increase balance and flexibility. The classes will be held on Jan. 5, 12, 19 and 26. Each session is limited to 45 people. Admission will be on a first-come basis.