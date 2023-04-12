HICKORY — Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is pleased to host a book launch for "Well Crafted: The History of Furniture Manufacturing in Western North Carolina" on Monday, April 24, at 6 p.m.

Written by Richard Eller, professor of history at Catawba Valley Community College and historian in residence at the Historical Association of Catawba County, the book not only covers the historical rise, fall, and rise again, of furniture in western North Carolina, but also provides personal accounts with an array of industry leaders and crafters that helped create this unique legacy.

For the last 150 years, furniture has been the most important economic force in western North Carolina. "Well-Crafted" follows what became an industrial powerhouse from its workshop days to mammoth factories. Eller details both the furniture industry and the symbiotic relationships that developed between owners and workers as the industry grew, creating a unique way of life.

During the book launch event on April 24, Eller will discuss his research, some of the many memorable persons he chronicles, and sign books. No registration is required for the event.

For more information, call 828-304-0500 or visit the library online at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/.

Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.