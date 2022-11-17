 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Book launch event planned at Hickory library

HICKORY — Join Hickory’s own Cassidy Collins for a book launch event on Monday, Nov. 28, at 6 p.m. at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library.

Collins will talk about her inspiration for writing her new book "The Aria" and the process of getting her work published. "The Aria" centers around a young woman living in a police state where the only chance of escape is winning an international music contest. The prize is a new life in another country. Can she trust a young officer to help or will he betray her and her dream of freedom? Registration is not required for this event.

Collins is a Hickory native who began telling stories and writing as a young child. Her interest in writing and publishing a book became more serious during college. Collins holds a BA in Communication Studies, a BEA in Creative Writing, and a MA in Integrated Marketing Communications from the University of North Carolina Wilmington. She currently works as a marketing specialist at Catawba Valley Community College.

The book launch event is free and open to the public. Registration is not required, however there is a limit of 45 people. For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St., NE, on the SALT Block.

