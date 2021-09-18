Book helps change lives at Exodus Homes

HICKORY — Exodus Homes, a faith-based United Way agency, provides supportive housing to homeless recovering people, and the book “Hurdles” by local author Ric Vandett has become a key component of the recovery program because it expresses their struggle to recover from addiction and incarceration so well.
“Hurdles,” published by Red Hawk Publications of Catawba Valley Community College, compares life to a 100-meter hurdle race with obstacles in the way that must be overcome to survive and reach your goals.
The Rev. Reggie Longcrier, Exodus Homes executive director, has been using the book to guide recovery support groups with residents of the program for several months. He reports it has helped them understand their struggle in a new way and has given them hope that they can finish the race.
“This book has created excitement and opened their minds to new ways of looking at the barriers they face in their recovery,” Longcrier said.
Vandett is moved by the impact of his book at Exodus Homes and said, “The idea that Rev. Longcrier is using my book to help in the recovery groups at Exodus humbles me beyond words.”
Danita Tucker, a graduate of Exodus Homes, recently used the book to illustrate her recovery in a presentation to the 73 residents of the program during one of their weekly support groups that meet in the fellowship hall of First Presbyterian Church in Hickory. In her presentation, she referred to Chapter 2 of “Hurdles,” called “The Pit and the Ladder,” which describes how addicted people fall into a pit that is deep, dark, and seemingly impossible to escape.
Tucker was in the pit when she came to Exodus Homes at 46 years old in 2014, homeless, broken, and hopeless after many years of addiction to crack cocaine.
In “Hurdles,” Vandett says that in every pit of despair there is also a ladder of hope that provides the way out, but the reason so many people are stuck in their pit is they want to jump to the top rung and climb out in one step. This usually fails. Instead, Vandett proposes that people in the pit focus on the first rung of the ladder because it is easier to reach and more achievable.
Tucker described the first rung of the ladder was getting into the Exodus Homes program where she began bathing daily, brushing her teeth, dressing, and eating regularly like other people do. The second rung came when she was assigned to work in the Exodus Works Thrift Store where she had responsibilities that helped her feel worthy and capable.
She stepped onto the third rung in 2016 when she had two years clean and was hired by a local manufacturer, the first real job she ever had. Her first paycheck was an important milestone and gave her hope she could accomplish more. The fourth rung was under her foot when she got her driver’s license and was able to buy her own car. The fifth rung amazed many people when she completed training to become a Certified Peer Support Specialist in the UNC School of Social Work.
In 2018, she pulled herself onto the sixth rung when she graduated from Exodus Homes into her own apartment. On the seventh rung, Tucker was hired by Catawba Valley Behavioral Health Care (CVBH) as a Certified Peer Support Specialist to work with people who had the same mental health problems she had struggled with as a consumer in that same agency. The eighth rung out of her pit was the best of all when she was reunited with her adult children and became the mother she had always wanted to be.
Tucker credits “Hurdles” for helping her see how God had worked in her recovery and gave her a practical tool for helping others see that the same God who had helped her out of her pit rung by rung is the same God who would do it for them, too, saying, “I would encourage anyone in recovery to read ‘Hurdles’ because it tells us how setting short-term goals that are achievable is the ladder that will help us escape the pit of despair.”
Vandett is donating 25% of all proceeds from the sale of “Hurdles” to Exodus Homes and 25% to The Hickory Soup Kitchen. To date, he has donated $750 to Exodus Homes and hopes future sales will help him give even more. To purchase a copy of “Hurdles” by Ric Vandett go to www.amazon.com.