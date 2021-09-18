Book helps change lives at Exodus Homes

Tucker was in the pit when she came to Exodus Homes at 46 years old in 2014, homeless, broken, and hopeless after many years of addiction to crack cocaine.

In “Hurdles,” Vandett says that in every pit of despair there is also a ladder of hope that provides the way out, but the reason so many people are stuck in their pit is they want to jump to the top rung and climb out in one step. This usually fails. Instead, Vandett proposes that people in the pit focus on the first rung of the ladder because it is easier to reach and more achievable.

Tucker described the first rung of the ladder was getting into the Exodus Homes program where she began bathing daily, brushing her teeth, dressing, and eating regularly like other people do. The second rung came when she was assigned to work in the Exodus Works Thrift Store where she had responsibilities that helped her feel worthy and capable.

She stepped onto the third rung in 2016 when she had two years clean and was hired by a local manufacturer, the first real job she ever had. Her first paycheck was an important milestone and gave her hope she could accomplish more. The fourth rung was under her foot when she got her driver’s license and was able to buy her own car. The fifth rung amazed many people when she completed training to become a Certified Peer Support Specialist in the UNC School of Social Work.