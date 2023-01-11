 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Body of woman found in woods on Plateau Road near Fred T. Foard High School

The body of a woman was found in a wooded area on Plateau Road on Wednesday.

A body was found in a clump of woods about 15 feet from Plateau Road on Wednesday.

A passing motorist saw the body about 15 feet from the highway near where Plateau Road intersects with Trail Winds Street, according to the Catawba County Sheriff's Office. The location is about a quarter mile from Fred T. Foard High School.

Capt. Aaron Turk said the sheriff's office is working to identify the body of the woman that he described as middle-aged. He added that law officers are reaching out to nearby businesses and residents, as well as checking missing persons cases.

He said the department also plans to ask for an autopsy.

Catawba County EMS and Propst Fire Department also responded.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

