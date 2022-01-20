 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Body of 73-year-old found in house that burned Wednesday on Banoak Road; sheriff's office is investigating
top story breaking

Body of 73-year-old found in house that burned Wednesday on Banoak Road; sheriff's office is investigating

  Updated
0121 fire in Vale.jpg

A man died in a house fire on Banoak Road on Wednesday night.

 Robert C. Reed, Hickory Daily Record

A house fire in Vale claimed the life of a 73-year-old man on Wednesday night.

Fire on Banoak Road claims 73-year-old

The body of Ronald Mosteller was found in the home at 4278 Banoak Road in Vale. The Catawba County Sheriff's Office in investigating Mosteller's death.

The Catawba County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause and origin of the house fire, Capt. Aaron Turk with the Catawba County Sheriff's Office said. 

