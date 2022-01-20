Body of 73-year-old found in house that burned Wednesday on Banoak Road; sheriff's office is investigating

A house fire in Vale claimed the life of a 73-year-old man on Wednesday night.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
The body of Ronald Mosteller was found in the home at 4278 Banoak Road in Vale. The Catawba County Sheriff's Office in investigating Mosteller's death.
The Catawba County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause and origin of the house fire, Capt. Aaron Turk with the Catawba County Sheriff's Office said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Sarah Johnson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today