Body identified in Vale house fire

Investigators identified the man who was found dead in a house fire on Monday as Robin Greeson Martin, 63, of Vale.

Capt. Aaron Turk with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said the medical examiner is still working to determine a cause of death.

The fire started in the interior bedroom of the home, Catawba County Deputy Fire Marshal Jennifer Lowrance said. “In this case we know where the fire started but we cannot specifically detail what occurred that caused that fire,” she said in an email.

Lowrance said Martin lived alone at the residence.

A Catawba County firefighter was injured responding to the fire. Lowrance said the firefighter will be OK and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The firefighter was transported to a local hospital from the scene of the fire.

