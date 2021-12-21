 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by High Point University
Body identified in Vale house fire
0 Comments
alert top story

Body identified in Vale house fire

  • 0

Investigators identified the man who was found dead in a house fire on Monday as Robin Greeson Martin, 63, of Vale.

Capt. Aaron Turk with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said the medical examiner is still working to determine a cause of death.

The fire started in the interior bedroom of the home, Catawba County Deputy Fire Marshal Jennifer Lowrance said. “In this case we know where the fire started but we cannot specifically detail what occurred that caused that fire,” she said in an email.

Lowrance said Martin lived alone at the residence.

A Catawba County firefighter was injured responding to the fire. Lowrance said the firefighter will be OK and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The firefighter was transported to a local hospital from the scene of the fire.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia fires cruise missile test from sea of Japan

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert