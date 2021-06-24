 Skip to main content
Body found off Riverbend Road identified as Claremont resident
alert top story

Body found off Riverbend Road identified as Claremont resident

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man found dead off Riverbend Road on Wednesday as 51-year-old William David Crowder of Claremont.

Authorities are waiting for results of an autopsy to determine the cause of Crowder’s death, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office previously described the death as suspicious but law officers have not released any details as to why the death is considered suspicious.

Sheriff’s Capt. Aaron Turk said officers responded to the scene after receiving a 911 call from the person who discovered the body.

Anyone with information about Crowder’s death is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 828-464-3112.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

