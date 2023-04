The body of an unidentified man was located in the Jacob Fork River near Hickory on Saturday morning.

The body was reported around 11:30 a.m., said Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Aaron Turk.

The body was recovered from the Jacob Fork River near Dorothy Court, Turk said. Dorothy Court is located off Robinson Road in Catawba County.

As of 3 p.m. Saturday, it was unknown how the man died or why his body was in the river, Turk said.

The investigation is ongoing.