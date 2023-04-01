The body of an unidentified man was located in a Henry Fork River tributary near Hickory on Saturday morning.

The body was reported shortly before 11 a.m. The report came from a resident on Catawba Valley Boulevard who’d taken note of the rising water level, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

“Sheriff’s investigators aren’t commenting on the possibility of foul play at this time,” the release stated.

The body was recovered from a tributary to the Henry Fork River near Dorothy Court. The body appeared to be a Black man in his late 20s to early 30s, the sheriff’s office said.

Dorothy Court is located off Robinson Road in Catawba County. Deputies and police officers with the Hickory Police Department responded to the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

As of 6 p.m. Saturday, it was unknown how the man died or why his body was in the water, the sheriff’s office said.

An autopsy is pending, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information concerning this investigation is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 828-464-3112.