 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Body found in business park off Tate Boulevard in Hickory
0 comments
alert top story

Body found in business park off Tate Boulevard in Hickory

{{featured_button_text}}
image1.jpeg

The business park off Tate Boulevard where the body was found.

 Kristen Hart

This story was updated at 6:04 p.m. Dec. 28.

The body of a white male was found Monday around 2 p.m. in a business park off Tate Boulevard.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The location was on Third Avenue Lane SE.

Hickory police were called to the scene. Police Chief Thurman Whisnant said there was no sign of trauma to the body, however police are investigating the death.

Authorities are currently trying to identify the body, according to Whisnant. A police press release issued at 6 p.m. Monday indicated the man was a 45-55 years old with multiple tattoos on his upper body, salt and pepper hair with a bald spot and a short salt and pepper unkempt beard.

Anyone with information reference the identity of the victim or incident is asked to contact Hickory Police Department 828-328-5551 or Investigator D. Bailey 828-261-2687 dbailey@hickorync.gov.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert