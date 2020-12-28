Body found in business park off Tate Boulevard in Hickory

This story was updated at 6:04 p.m. Dec. 28.

The body of a white male was found Monday around 2 p.m. in a business park off Tate Boulevard.

The location was on Third Avenue Lane SE.

Hickory police were called to the scene. Police Chief Thurman Whisnant said there was no sign of trauma to the body, however police are investigating the death.

Authorities are currently trying to identify the body, according to Whisnant. A police press release issued at 6 p.m. Monday indicated the man was a 45-55 years old with multiple tattoos on his upper body, salt and pepper hair with a bald spot and a short salt and pepper unkempt beard.

Anyone with information reference the identity of the victim or incident is asked to contact Hickory Police Department 828-328-5551 or Investigator D. Bailey 828-261-2687 dbailey@hickorync.gov.

