 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Body found in Alexander County was person listed as missing; name of deceased has not been released
0 Comments
breaking top story

Body found in Alexander County was person listed as missing; name of deceased has not been released

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
body in alexander county.jpg

The Alexander County Sheriff's Office is investigating the scene where a body was found on County Home Road.

 Robert Reed, Hickory Daily Record

The name of the dead person found near County Home Road in Alexander County has not been released. But Sheriff Chris Bowman did confirm the body is that of a person who had been listed as missing for approximately five weeks.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Bowman confirmed those details Tuesday morning.

The body was found by a man and his dog near the scene of an unrelated traffic accident, according to reports from the scene.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

French President Macron hit by egg at restaurant trade fair in Lyon

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert