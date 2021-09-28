Body found in Alexander County was person listed as missing; name of deceased has not been released

The name of the dead person found near County Home Road in Alexander County has not been released. But Sheriff Chris Bowman did confirm the body is that of a person who had been listed as missing for approximately five weeks.
Bowman confirmed those details Tuesday morning.
The body was found by a man and his dog near the scene of an unrelated traffic accident, according to reports from the scene.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.
Kevin Griffin
Hickory Daily Record city reporter Email: kgriffin@hickoryrecord.com
