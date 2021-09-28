Body found in Alexander County was person listed as missing; man looking for dog discovered body

A weeks-long missing person search in Alexander County came to an end in the woods off a dirt road Tuesday morning.

Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman confirmed the body was that of a person who had been missing for about five weeks. Bowman declined to share the identity Tuesday morning, saying the person’s family was being notified. A medical examiner arrived on the scene shortly before 10:30 a.m.

An unrelated car crash on Tuesday morning led to the discovery.

Alexander County resident Gabriel Dula, 20, found the body. He was searching for his brother’s dog in the woods off County Home Road on Tuesday morning following an accident Tuesday involving his brother.

When Dula was about 50 yards or so into the woods, he came upon a wallet. He looked up to find a body.

“I’ve never seen a dead body before,” Dula said. “So, it was definitely something new.”

Dula called law enforcement after leaving the woods. He said he did not get close enough to give a description of the person.

“You have to feel like at least everything has some sort of meaning,” Dula said of the circumstances. “If he hadn’t of crashed, we wouldn’t have found it, you know?”

Dula said his brother had minor injuries from the crash. He had not found the dog as of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

