Body found in Alexander County was 39-year-old Stony Point man

A weeks-long missing person search in Alexander County came to an end in the woods off a dirt road Tuesday morning.
Jason Anthony Riddle, 39, of Stony Point, was found dead around 9:30 a.m., according to a press release from the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.
Riddle was first reported missing by a family member on Sept. 9, the release stated. A cause of death has not been identified. A state medical examiner scheduled an autopsy to confirm the identity and determine cause of death, the release said.
An unrelated car crash on Tuesday morning led to the discovery of Riddle’s body.
Alexander County resident Gabriel Dula, 20, found Riddle. He was searching for his brother’s dog in the woods off County Home Road on Tuesday morning following an accident Tuesday involving his brother.
When Dula was about 50 yards or so into the woods, he came upon a wallet. He looked up and saw a body that was severely decomposed, according to the press release.
“I’ve never seen a dead body before,” Dula said. “So, it was definitely something new.”
Dula called law enforcement after leaving the woods.
“You have to feel like at least everything has some sort of meaning,” Dula said of the circumstances. “If he hadn’t of crashed, we wouldn’t have found it, you know?”
Dula said his brother had minor injuries from the crash. He had not found the dog as of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Bowman is asking the public to come forward with any information regarding this investigation. Contact the Alexander County Crime Stoppers at 828-632-8555 or the sheriff’s office at 828-632-1111.
