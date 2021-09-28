Body found in Alexander County was 39-year-old Stony Point man

A weeks-long missing person search in Alexander County came to an end in the woods off a dirt road Tuesday morning.

Jason Anthony Riddle, 39, of Stony Point, was found dead around 9:30 a.m., according to a press release from the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.

Riddle was first reported missing by a family member on Sept. 9, the release stated. A cause of death has not been identified. A state medical examiner scheduled an autopsy to confirm the identity and determine cause of death, the release said.

An unrelated car crash on Tuesday morning led to the discovery of Riddle’s body.

Alexander County resident Gabriel Dula, 20, found Riddle. He was searching for his brother’s dog in the woods off County Home Road on Tuesday morning following an accident Tuesday involving his brother.

When Dula was about 50 yards or so into the woods, he came upon a wallet. He looked up and saw a body that was severely decomposed, according to the press release.

“I’ve never seen a dead body before,” Dula said. “So, it was definitely something new.”

Dula called law enforcement after leaving the woods.