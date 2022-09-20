Bocce tournament planned at Hudson's Redwood Park

HUDSON — The first Hudson Redwood Park Bocce Tournament will take place this Saturday, Sept. 24, at 9 a.m. at the court in Redwood Park, Hudson.

Six teams will compete. The event is free and open to the public, so bring a lawn chair and enjoy the festivities.

Bocce is an Italian lawn bowling game brought to this area by the Waldenses when they settled the town of Valdese in 1893. The sport has characteristics of bowling, pool, shuffleboard, golf, curling and other sports.

Men and women, young and old can play and one does not have to be an athlete. If you have any questions, you can call Keith Smith at Hudson Town Hall at 828-728-8272.