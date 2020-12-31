BoBfest, holiday light show, and more

Award-winning actor takes role in upcoming production

Edyth Potter, winner of multiple local and regional acting awards, is one of the actors taking the place of members of the original cast of “Exit Laughing,” which was postponed from its originally scheduled April debut due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The comedy is coming to Hickory Community Theatre’s Jeffers Theatre beginning Jan. 8 and continuing through Jan. 24. Pruitt has received six HCT Kay Awards, most recently in 2019 as Outstanding Supporting Actress for playing Rosie in “Mamma Mia,” a role that also brought her a Best Supporting Actress Award from the Metrolina Theatre Association.

She also has directing credits at HCT for “101 Dalmations Kids” and “The Jungle Book Kids.” Pruitt’s theater career also includes being the executive director for Old Colony Players in Valdese.

Performances of “Exit Laughing” are Fridays and Saturdays (Jan. 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 23) at 8 p.m.; Thursdays (Jan. 14, 21) at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays (Jan. 17, 24) at 2:30 p.m.