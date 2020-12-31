BoBfest, holiday light show, and more

Award-winning actor takes role in upcoming production
Edyth Potter, winner of multiple local and regional acting awards, is one of the actors taking the place of members of the original cast of “Exit Laughing,” which was postponed from its originally scheduled April debut due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The comedy is coming to Hickory Community Theatre’s Jeffers Theatre beginning Jan. 8 and continuing through Jan. 24. Pruitt has received six HCT Kay Awards, most recently in 2019 as Outstanding Supporting Actress for playing Rosie in “Mamma Mia,” a role that also brought her a Best Supporting Actress Award from the Metrolina Theatre Association.
She also has directing credits at HCT for “101 Dalmations Kids” and “The Jungle Book Kids.” Pruitt’s theater career also includes being the executive director for Old Colony Players in Valdese.
Performances of “Exit Laughing” are Fridays and Saturdays (Jan. 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 23) at 8 p.m.; Thursdays (Jan. 14, 21) at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays (Jan. 17, 24) at 2:30 p.m.
This production will be broadcast live online. Tickets are $18 for a single viewer and $30 for family or group viewing. Tickets for the general public are available through the theater’s website at hickorytheatre.org. Due to limitations by the ticketing service provider, reservations for subscribers are only available by contacting the box office at 828-328-2283 or emailing christine@hickorytheatre.org.
There will be limited capacity in-person seating, with a maximum capacity of 25 patrons, in compliance with the current executive order for live performance venues. Admission will require temperature checks at the door, face masks and social distancing. Seating assignments will be arranged by staff.
For in-person seating call the theater at 828-328-2283 or email christine@hickorytheatre.org. Seating will first be available to Premiere subscribers beginning Dec. 22, then to standard subscribers beginning Dec. 28. Ticket sales for the general public will begin on Jan. 4.
In-person performance tickets for Friday, Saturday and Sunday are $18 for adults and $10 for youth 18 and younger. Call the box office at 828-328-2283 or visit hickorytheatre.org to purchase tickets or get more information.
Holiday light show continues in Lenoir
Downtown Lenoir’s Hope Shines Brightly Musical Holiday Light Show will continue until Jan 4.
The show runs from 6-10 p.m. nightly on the stage in downtown Lenoir. Bring your favorite chair, watch from the warmth of your car or from the window of a downtown business.
The stage is at 801 West Ave. in Lenoir. For more information, call 828-757-2200.
Annual astronomy event planned
Calling all amateur astronomers! BoBfest Regional Gathering of Amateur Astronomers is free and open to any and all who have an interest in astronomy.
For almost 30 years, BoBfest has been a place for regional astronomers to gather and share in their mutual love for the stars and beyond. Typically held at the Catawba Science Center in Hickory, the event will take place virtually via Zoom on Jan. 23.
Speakers include Richard Wright Jr. at 9 a.m.; Jonathan Ward and Michael Leinbach, authors of "Bringing Columbia Home," at 10 a.m.; John O’Neal at 11 a.m.; and Nora Coffey, park ranger at Lake James State Park, at noon.
Registration is now open at www.bobfest.catawbasky.org. Register to receive the Zoom link invitation for the event. BoBfest is sponsored by the Catawba Valley Astronomy Club, Catawba Science Center and the Cleveland County Astronomical Society.