Bob and Ron are excellent at putting people to sleep: Retired Catawba County nurse anesthetists discuss careers

I bet you didn’t know that Jan. 22 to 28 is National Nurse Anesthetists Week, also known as National CRNA Week with CRNA standing for Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist.

It just so happens that I know a couple of retired nurse anesthetists. They are Bob Neill of Claremont and Ron Roscoe of Conover. Both men spent years working at Catawba Valley Medical Center, which, when they were hired, was called Catawba Memorial Hospital.

When I think about the person administering anesthesia, I imagine an operating room and a woman or man sitting or standing behind or near the patient’s head. The woman or man is in charge of keeping the patient anesthetized, while also watching all the monitors and gizmos and letting the surgeon know when something isn’t as it should be, such as the patient’s blood pressure. I always thought the woman or man was an anesthesiologist, a physician.

Now that I’ve talked with Bob and Ron, I know that more often than not, the person at the controls is a CRNA, and she or he is probably on a team that includes an anesthesiologist and a number of CRNAs.

Ron handed me some literature. One paper explained that before anesthesiology became a medical specialty in the mid-1800s, trained nurses, supervised by surgeons, provided anesthesia care.

Another document detailed what it takes to become a CRNA today: a Bachelor of Science degree, preferably in nursing; current Registered Nursing license; at least a year’s experience in a critical care unit; graduation from an accredited CRNA program; and passing the National Certification Examination. Ron added that a candidate will need letters of recommendation, excellent grades, and to be competitive, likely more than a year’s tenure in a critical care setting to get into a CRNA program. There are several such programs in North Carolina. Once in, students will spend a year in the classroom and then two years doing clinical rotations. A CRNA candidate could spend nine years total preparing for the job. And, once a person becomes a CRNA, she or he must maintain certification with continuing education classes.

Let’s look at Bob and Ron’s roads to becoming nurse anesthetists. They’re very different from each other and to a degree, from the paths today’s student nurse anesthetists take.

Bob, a native of Iredell County, was at Lenoir-Rhyne College (now university) studying history when he saw a Catawba Memorial Hospital sign advertising housekeeping positions. Bob and four buddies secured jobs and began working while continuing their studies at L-R. “We stayed over Christmas vacation and learned how to be orderlies,” Bob recalled. He worked in the emergency room, which put him in touch with some nurse anesthetists. “Meeting those guys and seeing what they did interested me in the field,” Bob explained.

Ron is Gadsden, Alabama, born and raised. He said his goal from the start was to go into anesthesiology. He had a sister in nursing and a brother-in-law who was a surgical resident at the time, so the medical field appealed to Ron. His sister suggested anesthesia. Ron attended the University of Alabama’s Capstone College of Nursing. During his final two years, he joined the U.S. Army Nurse Corps, so while going to college, he was on active duty with the Army.

Back to Bob. After graduating from L-R, Bob went to Western Piedmont Community College and earned an associate’s degree in nursing. He pointed out that back then, a person didn’t have to have a Bachelor of Science in Nursing to get into nurse anesthetist school. He applied to Duke University Medical Center, where he worked in intensive care for a year. In the meantime, he applied to and was accepted into the Duke University Nurse Anesthesia Program. There were 10 students in his class: four women, six men. He graduated in March 1976.

While Bob stayed close to home, Ron’s academic experience took him far afield. After graduating from nursing school at UA, Ron continued in the U.S. Army Nurse Corps. He worked in the hospital at Fort Gordon, Georgia, and then “they assigned me to Japan,” said Ron. With his wife Gail and two children, Ron made the move and subsequently served in first one and then another hospital. It was the height of the Vietnam War. “This was where wounded American soldiers were coming to from Vietnam,” said Ron. “We were busy. I was a medical surgical nurse.” He and Gail had a third child while the family lived in Japan.

Ron’s next assignment was nurse anesthetist school at William Beaumont Army Medical Center in El Paso, Texas, followed by clinical work at Brooke Army Medical Center at Fort Sam Houston, Texas.

In Nov. 1972, Ron was a nurse anesthetist. He continued in the Army, working at various Army hospitals around the country and in Korea and rising in rank. He retired a lieutenant colonel after 20 years. “When I retired, I was a course director for the clinical phase [of nurse anesthesia training] at Darnall Army [Medical Center] at Ft. Hood, Texas,” said Ron.

Ron and his family had moved 11 times in 17 years. It was time to return to the South and settle down. Some folks at Catawba Memorial Hospital knew about Ron and invited him to come for an interview. He was hired as director of Anesthesia Services in 1985. He retired from Catawba Valley Medical Center in 2008.

After graduating from Duke’s nurse anesthetist program, Bob worked as a CRNA at Moore Memorial Hospital in Pinehurst for a short time and then at St. Mary’s Hospital in Norton, Virginia, where he was “the sole anesthetist,” he reported, meaning his was a 24/7 job. He left St. Mary’s in 1977 to return to North Carolina and care for his sick mom. He also returned to Catawba Memorial Hospital, this time as a nurse anesthetist. He remained until he retired 39 years later. Bob is married to Patty. They have one daughter.

Bob and Ron both worked in operating rooms, administering anesthetics for all types of surgical cases. For the most part, they worked independently with anesthesiologists available for consultations if needed. Bob also was on a team that provided epidurals during labor.

All in all, it sounds like Bob and Ron were excellent at putting people to sleep. (You knew I had to say that, right?)

Here are a few more pieces of information from the documents Ron shared: The American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology wrote that in the U.S., nurse anesthetists have been providing anesthesia to patients for over 150 years. They work in every setting in which anesthesia is delivered: hospitals, surgical centers, and doctors’ and dentists’ offices. Finally, “CRNA services include pre-anesthesia evaluation, administering the anesthesia, monitoring and interpreting the patient’s vital signs and managing the patient throughout surgery.”

I also read that there are close to 60,000 CRNAs in the United States, and in some places, especially rural settings, there are no anesthesiologists, only nurse anesthetists.

At present, Catawba Valley Medical Center has 23 CRNAs and six anesthesiologists full-time. There also are five part-time CRNAs.

Let me just say that I’m so happy it’s OK to refer occasionally to nurse anesthetists as CRNAs in this article because spelling “anesthetist” is just as challenging as pronouncing it.

Happy CRNA Week!