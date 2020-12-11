Boat parade to be held at Lake Hickory

A flotilla of decorated boats will parade along Lake Hickory this Saturday, Dec. 12, beginning with caroling at 6 p.m. in Bethlehem at Lakeside Marina (at the N.C. 127 bridge).

The fleet will proceed westward to conclude around 8 p.m. after passing under the U.S. 321 bridge near Food Factory, 5251 Hickory Blvd., Hickory.

Participating boaters should rally at Lakeside Marina in Bethlehem before 6 p.m., then line up behind the "big boat" to follow in close single file for the parade. Participants will be close to shore at several viewing locations.

Spectators can enjoy the parade from several locations:

6 p.m. at Lakeside Marina (81 Marina Drive, Hickory, NC 28601)

6:15 p.m. at Wittenburg Wildlife Area (89 Wildlife Access Road Hickory, NC 28601)

6:30 p.m. at Moore's Ferry dock area (250 44th Ave. Circle NW, Hickory NC 28601)

7:15 p.m. at Lovelady Wildlife Area (6162 Rocky Mount Road, Granite Falls, NC 28630)

7:45 p.m. at Rotary-Geitner Park, (2035 12th St. Drive NW, Hickory, NC 28601)

8 p.m. at Food Factory Restaurant (5251 Hickory Boulevard, Hickory, NC 28601)