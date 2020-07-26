Board OKs new principal, coordinator assignments
MORGANTON — The Burke County Board of Education approved the following promotions and new assignments during a special called meeting on Friday:

• Kristin Edwards has been named the coordinator and principal of the new Burke County Virtual Academy.

• Karen Goins has been named principal of Mull Elementary School.

• Jennifer Hawkins has been named Multi Tiered System of Support (MTSS) Coordinator.

• Rich Linens has been named principal of Table Rock Middle School.

The Board of Education on July 17 approved the return-to-school plan for the district. It includes a hybrid model of two days of in-school learning and three days of remote learning, as well as a total virtual option for parents and students through the new Burke County Virtual Academy. 

